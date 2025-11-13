Forsta AP Fonden Has $22.45 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

