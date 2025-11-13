Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $171,000 Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RealReal were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RealReal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price target on RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.