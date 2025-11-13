Bailard Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.3%

TEAM stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -219.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and sold 536,550 shares worth $87,979,943. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

