Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $598.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

