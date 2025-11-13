24,690 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Acquired by Triton Financial Group Inc

Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Triton Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

