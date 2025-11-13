Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $40,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nordson by 40.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,200. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

