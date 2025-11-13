Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Buys $57,375.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,241.75. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The business had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

