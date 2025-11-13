Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $75,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Insmed by 84.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $5,578,000.

Insmed Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $194.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,252.45. This represents a 67.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 179,787 shares of company stock worth $26,428,149 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

