Fiera Capital Corp Has $428.11 Million Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal comprises approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $428,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $131.36.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

