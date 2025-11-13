NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.44.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $193.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.