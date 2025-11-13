USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $38,420.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,991.06. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE USNA opened at $19.44 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.96%. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

