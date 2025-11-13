USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $38,420.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,991.06. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.2%
NYSE USNA opened at $19.44 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.96%. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
