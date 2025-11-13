Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,147 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $279,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 375,772.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 67,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 67,639 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

