Breed s Hill Capital LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.17 and a 200-day moving average of $381.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $369.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

