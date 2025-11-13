DA Davidson Increases Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $15.50

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 1.07. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Viant Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,271.15. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $85,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,643.32. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

