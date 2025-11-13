EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 715 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $148.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

