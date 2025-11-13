Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Bloom Energy makes up about 1.2% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $5,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,069,897.68. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 332,065 shares of company stock worth $26,675,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 705.94, a P/E/G ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

