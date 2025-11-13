MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $65,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MongoDB by 20.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MDB opened at $365.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -372.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,065,316 shares in the company, valued at $367,534,020. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.