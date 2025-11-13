Credit Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 8.1% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,720.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,352. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
