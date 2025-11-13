Credit Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up about 0.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 164,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,110 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.