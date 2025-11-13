Savant Capital LLC Purchases 357 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 15.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $1,037.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $970.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $824.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank Degroof cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

