Credit Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 0.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5%

MMC opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.48. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.