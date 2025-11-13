Breed s Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.