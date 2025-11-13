Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have commented on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 92.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 65,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

