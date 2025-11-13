Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $200,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 48.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 303,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.