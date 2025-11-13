48,090 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF $AUGU Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (BATS:AUGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF Stock Up 1.9%

BATS:AUGU opened at $29.59 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (AUGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGU was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

