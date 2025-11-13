CNO Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

