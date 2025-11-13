Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,655 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $42,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after acquiring an additional 180,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 902.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,976,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 2,594.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Murphy USA by 2,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average of $405.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.63%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

