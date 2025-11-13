Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $43,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Frontdoor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.