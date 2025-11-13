Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $878,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.79.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

