Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Rumble Inc. $RUM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 711.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rumble by 110.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Rumble Stock Down 1.0%
RUM stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
