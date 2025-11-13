Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

