Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

