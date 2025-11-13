Sagace Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Sagace Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the second quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,147,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average of $495.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Arete boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

