NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and traded as high as $35.16. NASB Financial shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 753 shares traded.

NASB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.