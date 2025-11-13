SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.09 and traded as low as C$14.09. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 1,951 shares.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of C$118.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.09.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.