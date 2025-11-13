Analysts Set GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) PT at $16.25

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $14.49 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 169.2% during the second quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 1,286,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 808,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

