Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.4% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 67,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

