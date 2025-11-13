Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,606 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $167,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.87.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.