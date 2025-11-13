Insider Selling: Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells $6,213,340.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $449.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,802,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $404,288,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after buying an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

