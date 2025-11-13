SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Lifted by Brogan Financial Inc.

Brogan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $509,875,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

