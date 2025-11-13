Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 291 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 4.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,565,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.64. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

