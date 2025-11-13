Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2025 – Blue Owl Capital was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/14/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Blue Owl Capital is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Blue Owl Capital was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Blue Owl Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

