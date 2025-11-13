Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,609.82 and traded as low as GBX 5,200. Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,277, with a volume of 3,998 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,884.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,609.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £132.72 million, a PE ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Camellia (LON:CAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX (429) EPS for the quarter. Camellia had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camellia Plc will post 90.0000026 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camellia news, insider Alec Hayley acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,794 per share, for a total transaction of £5,794. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camellia Plc is an AIM-Listed UK based company that primarily invests in agricultural businesses in Africa, Asia and South America. The primary crops are tea, macadamia nuts and avocados. Secondary crops include forestry, arable, rubber, and wine grapes. Camellia also has two subsidiary companies in the UK which are engaged in engineering and luxury tea marketing.

