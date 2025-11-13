The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $15.54. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 22,845 shares.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 55,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.