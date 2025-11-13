Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.05 and traded as high as C$97.35. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$96.92, with a volume of 470,741 shares trading hands.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.14%.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

