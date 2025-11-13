Candriam S.C.A. Sells 26,883 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,883 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $95,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0%

ADSK opened at $301.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.81 and a 200 day moving average of $301.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

