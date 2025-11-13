Calamos Advisors LLC Has $102.79 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $102,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $155.55 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

