300 Shares in NewMarket Corporation $NEU Bought by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NewMarket by 100.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Up 1.3%

NEU opened at $787.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $800.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.17. NewMarket Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $875.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.