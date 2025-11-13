D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,543 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 928,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $213.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.07.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,421.20. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

