C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.00 and traded as high as $70.90. C&F Financial shares last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 3,729 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered C&F Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, C&F Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.39%.The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $85,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,542. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 110.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 38,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

